University of Lethbridge honours Alta. rancher

The University of Lethbridge will honour a well-known rancher on Friday at its annual business scholarship dinner.

Ralph Thrall III, owner of the McIntyre Ranch in southern Alberta, will be recognized at the Dhillon School of Business event, which each year selects a member of the community for special recognition.

Thrall is president, chief executive officer and chief operating officer of the 55,680-acre McIntyre Ranch, which was originally established in 1894 by William H. McIntyre. It is located about 40 kilometres from Cardston, Alta.

Thrall is the third generation of his family to operate the ranch and its beef cattle business.

“Stewardship is perhaps the greatest legacy that my family has maintained from what the McIntyres had established and preserved themselves,” Thrall said in a news release.

“My father and I believed that the McIntyres were some of the pioneer conservationists or environmentalists from a broad ecological management perspective.”

The scholarship dinner also serves as a fundraiser for the business school’s student scholarships.