Drainage receives funding in Sask.

The Saskatchewan government is investing $5 million in agricultural water management.

Premier Scott Moe announced March 13 that the Saskatchewan Conservation and Development Association would receive the money to help producers develop C and D areas, design projects and obtain engineering and legal support.

There are 96 conservation area authorities already in operation, along with 13 water association boards. They manage about 4.5 million acres, the government said.

The province announced an agricultural water management strategy in September 2015. New regulations require all drainage projects to be approved. Since the regulations were implemented, 809 quarter sections have been brought into compliance.

More than 20 organized drainage projects involving more than 200,000 acres and hundreds of landowners are currently in the works.

