CP confirms another derailment west of Banff

Another Canadian Pacific Railway freight train has derailed west of Banff, causing delays on the company’s main-line route between Calgary and Vancouver.

The latest incident occurred yesterday at approximately 4:30 pm (MT).

In a March 1 email, CP spokesperson Salem Woodrow said 20 rail cars left the track, including a number of hopper cars that contained grain and empty auto carriers.

“As a result of this incident, Highway 1A is closed west of Banff (Fireside) to Johnston Canyon,” Woodrow said.

“There were no injuries and there are no public safety concerns.”

The cause of the derailment is currently under investigation.

CP has dispatched teams to the site.

Chris Krepski, an official with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, said the train involved in the incident was a westbound, distributed-power train consisting of three locomotives, 67 loaded rail cars and 35 empties.

The train weighed 10,137 tonnes and was 7,021 feet long.

The TSB is gathering information and will determine what steps will be taken next.

“We’ve been made aware. We’re gathering information and following up with the railway and then we’ll assess that information and decide what our next steps will be,” Krepski said.

“There were no crossings blocked, no injuries or dangerous goods reported.”

Neither CP nor the TSB provided information on the specific location of the derailment, but an earlier report from CBC said the incident occurred at Mile 87 of CP’s Laggan Subdivision.

The latest accident is the second on CP’s Laggan Subdivision this month.

On Feb. 4, a westbound CP freight train derailed at Mile 130 of the Laggan subdivision, killing three crew members on board.

The cause of that incident is still under investigation.

