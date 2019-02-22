Hundreds of cattle seized from Sask. farm

Animal Protection Services of Saskatchewan seized more than 300 cattle from a Stoughton area farm earlier this month after complaints of animals in distress.

Executive director Don Ferguson said a veterinarian and staff at an auction mart with proper facilities to handle that number are caring for the animals.

He would not say if any dead cattle were found along with the others.

Although he would not identify the owner, he said the person was known to APSS.

“The individual was provided with education and a corrective action order prior to this,” he said.

No charges have been laid at this time.

