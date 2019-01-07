Ottawa seeks trade corridor proposals

Another $750 million in federal funding will soon be up for grabs through the National Trade Corridors Fund (NTCF).

Federal transport minister Marc Garneau announced last month all remaining funds in the NTCF will be committed over the next five years.

The $2 billion NTFC was established to provide financial support for infrastructure projects that improve the performance of Canadian transportation systems, increase Canadian exports and enhance overseas trade.

“Our government is investing in Canada’s economy by improving our trade and transportation corridors to support trade diversification,” Garneau said in a December news release.

The National Trade Corridors Fund provides financial support to infrastructure projects that align with Canada’s trade and transportation priorities.

Applications are judged according to merit.

Government funding is used to leverage investments from other levels of government and from the private sector.

So far, there have been two calls for proposals under the program.

The first call was announced by Garneau in July 2017 and was aimed at infrastructure projects that address urgent capacity constraints and improve supply chain performance.

In November 2018, a second call for proposals was announced to address unique and urgent transportation infrastructure needs of communities in Canada’s three northern territories.

The deadline to submit proposals for the second call is March 29.

A third and final call for proposals was announced Dec. 18, 2018.

The third call is aimed at trade-related projects that support Canada’s trade and transportation priorities.

Projects will also be assessed on their ability to address bottlenecks near major ports, airports, roads and rail corridors.

Applications under the third call will be accepted beginning Jan. 15.

Unlike the first two calls, the third call does not have a submission deadline and is expected to result in the allocation of the remaining $750,000 in NTCF funds.

So far, Ottawa has approved more than $800 million in NTCF funding for 39 projects across Canada.

A list of projects that have received NTCF funding can be viewed online at www.tc.gc.ca/en/programs-policies/programs/projects.html.