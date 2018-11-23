Hereford bull tops Agribition sale so far

A $37,000 Hereford bull calf has topped Canadian Western Agribition sales so far after a busy sale day Nov. 22.

The Charolais sale saw a $26,500 heifer calf sold to Missouri and a $17,000 heifer calf go to Mexico.

The top-selling Limousin was a heifer calf for $15,000, while the high seller in Gelbvieh sale was a heifer calf for $15,500.

A highlight of the Shorthorn sale was a bred cow for $15,250. As well, an Argentine buyer purchased two polled heifer calves.

In the show ring, Red Cinder Freyja 29E was named grand champion Red Angus female. She was exhibited by Cinder Angus from Barrhead County, Alta., Brynne Yoder and Brylor Ranch.

Ter-Ron Farms of Forestburg, Alta., showed the reserve, Red Ter-Ron Diamond Mist 138D.

Red DKF Racer 8E, owned by Shiloh Cattle Co. from Craigmyle, Alta., and DKF Angus, was the grand champion bull.

Red Wildman Gunnery 611D from Pugh Farms of Edgerton, Alta., and Wildman Livestock was the reserve.

The grand champion Black Angus female was PM Echo 8’16 with calf at side Blair’s Echo 270F from Blairs.Ag Cattle Co. at Lanigan, Sask., and additional owners Carlos Ojea, Don Romeo and Roque Perez.

Reserve honours went to Riverfront Rosebud 811F, from Riverfront Angus Ranch, Medicine Hat, Alta., Ter-Ron Farms and Brooking Angus.

Miller Wilson Angus from Bashaw, Alta., and Glen Gabel Angus showed the grand champion bull, DMM International 54D.

The reserve was Merit Sting 7047E exhibited by Merit Cattle Co. from Radville, Sask., and Double F Cattle Co.

Steven Rosvold and his dog, Bell, from Ethelbert, Man., won the International Stock Dog Championship in a time of 2:35. The pair also won in 2015.

Meanwhile, Agribition announced its scholarship winners Nov. 23.

Winners of $2,500 were Christin Dixon from Arcola, Sask., Kathryn Serhienko from Maymont, Sask., and Travis Hunter from Didsbury, Alta.

Each has a history of involvement at the show.

The Barry Andrew Family Scholarship of $1,500 for students pursuing agricultural post-secondary education was awarded to Jill Sparrow from Vanscoy, Sask.

The William M. Farley Scholarship of $1,500 for those who have a history of volunteerism as well as involvement with Agribition was given to Emma Nicholas of Milestone, Sask.

