APAS wants role in carbon tax case

The Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan has applied for intervenor status in the province’s Court of Appeal reference case on the carbon tax.

President Todd Lewis announced the decision as APAS opened its annual meeting today in Regina.

“APAS members believe that their perspective on the federal carbon backstop policy needs to be heard,” he said in a statement. “The impacts of the proposed federal carbon pricing scheme will add direct costs to our operations without helping to solve the problems with carbon emissions.”

He said governments must take into account the amount of carbon farmers sequester through various practices.

APAS President Todd Lewis announces APAS application for intervenor status in Carbon Tax reference case at AGM18 ⁦@AgProducersSK⁩ #saskag pic.twitter.com/F5zt2In1oS — APAS GM (@APASGenMgr) November 27, 2018

The case is expected to be heard in spring.

Contact karen.briere@producer.com