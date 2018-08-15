Neonics to be phased out in Canada

Over the next five years neonicotinoids will be phased out for Canadian use.

According to the Canadian Press the popular pesticide, used in Western Canada mainly as a seed treatment, will be unavailable to farmers in some forms beginning in 2021.

The federal Pest Management Regulatory Agency will announce its plans today, however this follows European Union moves to eliminate it. In the U.S. regulators have gone the other direction, opening up its use in some cases.

The concerns over bee deaths and loss of wild pollinators and aquatic insects have spurred the decision and follow six years of discussions by the PMRA while it looked into the products.

In many cases neonicotinoids are used to control flea beetles in canola, and have been used in corn and soybeans for a variety of pests including soybean aphid and seedcorn maggot, in peas, pea-leaf weevil and in wheat and other crops wireworms.

It remains the only insecticide family available for wireworm control in wheat.