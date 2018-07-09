Tractor trip ends in tragedy

Elmira, Ont., dairy producers Henk and Bettina Schuurmans’ trans-Canada trip to promote Canadian dairy ended in tragedy near Saskatoon July 9.

The couple set off by tractor across Canada earlier last month with a plan to travel to British Columbia, meeting other farmers and raising the awareness of Canadian dairy.

In a collision with a truck on Highway 16 northwest of Saskatoon, Bettina Schuurmans was killed and her husband, Henk, was severely injured.

Anita Medl of SaskMilk said the dairy community across the nation is feeling the loss, and Saskatchewan farmers who had been hosting the couple and celebrating the trip “are crushed.”

“We spent time with them in Regina on the weekend,” she said.

“This is a tragic accident. These folks were so passionate about their industry. It’s a loss for all of us.”

The couple were featured in a photo on page 4 of The Western Producer’s July 5, 2018 issue:

