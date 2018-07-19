KAP president steps down to enter federal politics

The president of Keystone Agricultural Producers has stepped down to seek a federal Conservative nomination.

Dan Mazier, a grains and oilseeds farmer near Justice, Man., resigned July 6 and is now aiming to replace Robert Sopuck in Dauphin-Swan River-Neepawa. Sopuck represented the riding since a 2010 byelection and announced in May that he would not run again.

Mazier was in his last year of a maximum four-year term as KAP president. He has also stepped down as a Canadian Federation of Agriculture director.

KAP’s bylaws allow the board to appoint one of the two vice-presidents as president if the office becomes vacant.

The two current vice-presidents are Bill Campbell of Minto and Jill Verwey of Portage la Prairie. The board meets July 31.

The next federal election is set for Oct. 21, 2019.

About the author

Karen Briere's recent articles

More Articles

Comments

explore

Stories from our other publications

Latest Opinion Pieces

More opinion