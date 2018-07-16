Frozen fruit recalled

Some packages of frozen fruit are being recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.

Europe’s Best field berry mix in the 600-gram package and Europe’s Best four-field berry mix in the two-kilogram package, both with best before dates in May 2020, should be discarded or returned to place of purchase.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said the recall was triggered by a recall in another country and it is investigating. No one has been reported ill as a result of consuming the fruit.

Eating food contaminated with salmonella can cause fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Those with weakened immune systems are at greater risk of ill effects.