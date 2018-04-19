CP Rail workers serve strike notice

Teamsters Canada and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers have provided Canadian Pacific Railway notice that the railroad’s workers will head to the picket lines on April 21.

The company and union appear to have reached an impasse in talks. The Teamsters, along with another union, represents more than a quarter of the company’s workforce and is seeking a variety of changes including more predictable work schedules for its members.

Teamsters Canada represents about 3,000 engineers and conductors. The IBEW represents about 350 signal personnel.

In a statement it said the company has been working with both unions to develop an agreement, and will continue to meet with IBEW.

CP was handed a 72 hours strike notice on April 19.

Both national railways have been under pressure from shippers of grain shipments and other commodities, including petroleum and fertilizer.

CP said last week that meeting the demands of the unions would result in a about a 25 percent increase in its payroll costs over a three year contract.

CP has about 12,000 staff in total.

