Runoff risk rises in Sask. after recent snowfalls

Last week’s snowfall has raised the prospects for near normal runoff in parts of Saskatchewan

The Water Security Agency in its updated spring runoff outlook March 13 said between 20 and 45 centimetres of snow March 3-5 changed initial projections for a below normal runoff.

“Assuming near normal conditions going forward to the melt, a band stretching through the North Battleford, Saskatoon, Regina and Yorkton areas are now expected to receive a near normal snowfall runoff, as is anticipated in the northern boreal forest area,” the agency said.

Above normal runoff is expected in the Prince Albert, Hudson Bay and Nipawin areas, as well as the extreme southwestern corner and Buffalo Narrows in the northwest.

Flooding is not anticipated, the agency said.

Areas that could still use snow or rain include the band from Kindersley through Swift Current and Moose Jaw and down to Estevan.

The agency added that all major water supply reservoirs should have adequate supplies in 2018 and good flow on the South Saskatchewan River system is expected due to above average snowpack in the Rocky Mountains.

Download the map here: Spring_Runoff_Potential_March-07-2018