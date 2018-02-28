Bunge’s coveted Argentina plants lure ADM takeover approach

ROSARIO, Argentina/CHICAGO (Reuters) – On the banks of the Parana River,

machines hum 24 hours a day in Argentina’s grain ports, churning out

soy-based animal feed and shooting it straight into the hulls of ships

bound for buyers worldwide.

The wind stirs up fine meal dust, creating a protein-filled haze.

Rosario is the biggest soy-crushing hub in the Americas, where 22 plants

process 157,500 tonnes of soybeans per day into soyoil and feed that

fattens livestock in markets from the United Kingdom to Indonesia.

ADVERTISEMENT

These plants are a key reason why top U.S. grains merchant Archer

Daniels Midland Co is attempting a takeover of longtime rival and

soy-crushing powerhouse Bunge Ltd, industry executives, analysts and

grains trading sources told Reuters. The deal, estimated at $16 billion,

would be the biggest ever by one of the world’s four agricultural

trading giants.

ADM and Bunge are the “A” and “B” of the so-called “ABCD” group of firms

that dominate global grains trading, along with Cargill and Dreyfus.

ADM’s advance on the financially faltering Bunge reflects larger profit

pressures across the grains sector amid a global glut now entering its

fifth year, holding commodity prices at sustained multi-year lows. Such

conditions are widely expected to drive a wave of consolidation among

agricultural firms.

ADM is the only one of the ABCDs that has no crushing capacity in

Argentina, where Bunge has four plants.

“Where is the value in Bunge from ADM’s point of view? It is in South

America, including crushing and elevator capacity in Argentina,” said a



ADVERTISEMENT

Buenos Aires market source with knowledge of the situation.

ADM would also take on Bunge assets in Brazil, which include factories,

mills, silos, distribution centers and port terminals. Bunge is bigger

than ADM in Brazil as well as in Argentina.

Juan Luciano, the Argentina-born CEO of U.S.-based ADM, told investors

this month that ADM aims “to plug holes in our value chain”, although he

made no reference to reports the firm has approached Bunge.

“The hole in their value chain is called Argentina, because ADM hasn’t

any crushing facilities here,” said Buenos Aires-based August Remijsen,

former Southern Cone chief executive of trading group Toepfer, which was

recently absorbed by ADM. “The most efficient crushers in the world are

located in Argentina.”

Representatives of ADM and Bunge declined to comment on the reported

merger talks. Bunge last year turned down overtures from

Switzerland-based Glencore.

Argentina is the world’s top exporter of soymeal and soyoil, used for

cooking and making biodiesel. Most is shipped from Rosario, located in



ADVERTISEMENT

the Pampas farm belt.

The nation’s massive soy crushers and grains elevators are right next to

the deeply dredged Parana. The set-up offers logistical advantages over

the United States and Brazil, where moving grains involves more costly

ground transportation and loading products on and off barges.

Bunge, founded in 1818 in the Netherlands, is the world’s top industrial

producer of soymeal and soyoil. But a series of quarterly losses have

made the storied firm vulnerable to a takeover, analysts said.

“It’s the inexorable path ahead, because it would be hard for Bunge to

reverse a full year of losses,” said Pablo Adreani, head of Argentine

farm industry consultancy Agripac.

Argentina has launched reforms meant to attract foreign investors under

business-friendly President Mauricio Macri, who is lowering export taxes

on soybean meal and soybean oil.

Bunge exported 11.2 percent of the 32.8 million tonnes of soymeal

shipped from Argentina last year, and 7.8 percent of the 5.9 million

tonnes in vegetable oils, according to agriculture ministry data.

ADVERTISEMENT

About 60 percent of Argentine soyoil went to India and Bangladesh last

year, emerging markets where ADM is keen to increase access. Soymeal was

destined mainly for Vietnam, Indonesia, the United Kingdom and Italy.

ADM exported 9.1 percent of the overall 47.9 million tonnes of raw

grains shipped from Argentina in 2017, close to Bunge’s 9.7 percent. A

combination of the two firms would be Argentina’s No. 1 raw grains

exporter, a title currently held by COFCO-Nidera, which combined early

last year to capture 17 percent of the market.

Under this scenario, Dreyfus would be left in the dust with 9.5 percent

of the 2017 raw grains export market.

But the ADM-Bunge tie-up could face regulatory scrutiny in the United

States, where ADM is already the largest grain merchant. The biggest

overlap between ADM and Bunge in the United States is in grain

origination and oilseeds processing, and regulators could force ADM to

divest substantial assets as a condition of approval, according to

antitrust experts.

The firms would have to overcome opposition from U.S. farmers who fear

that giving more market share to ADM could hurt wheat, corn and soybean

prices, said Peter Carstensen, who teaches antitrust law at the

University of Wisconsin Law School.

The deal could also face opposition from farmer groups in key

agricultural markets, including the European Union, China, India and

Brazil, he said.

Regulators in Argentina would also have to approve any deal. A spokesman

for the country’s regulators declined to comment on the matter.

Ocean-going vessels can reach the crushing plants that dot the banks of

the Parana because the river is dredged to a depth of at least 34 feet

from the port of Timbues, just north of Rosario, to Buenos Aires, 287

miles (462 km) to the south.

Bunge can process 18,000 tonnes of soybeans at its Rosario area

facilities every day, according to the local grains exchange. At the

current export price, that means Bunge can crush $7.3 million worth of

soybeans in 24 hours.

Despite the industry’s sustained bout with oversupply and low prices,

the soymeal business has room to grow, said Adreani, the farm analyst.

That’s because a growing world population – now approaching eight

billion – will continue to drive demand for meal-fed beef and pork, he

said.

“ADM is looking at the advantage it would have over the 15 or 20 years

ahead,” Adreani said. “It’s a smart strategy.”