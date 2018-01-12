Reiter replaces Gehl as SaskWheat chair

The Saskatchewan Wheat Commission has a new board of directors and a new chair.

Laura Reiter, the new chair, was first elected as a SaskWheat board member in 2013. She farms with her husband and brother at Radisson, Sask.

She is trained as an agrologist and spent time working in the research and ag retail sectors before joining SaskWheat.

Reiter replaces outgoing chair Bill Gehl, who will continue to sit on the board as a director.

Scott Hepworth, a fourth generation farmer from Assiniboia, Sask., will serve as the board’s vice-chair.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hepworth has been a board member since 2015.

Newly elected directors include Brett Halstead and Jake Leguee.

Halstead, a producer from Nokomis, Sask., joins the board after serving as a director of SaskCanola for eight years.

Leguee, a third-generation farmer from Weyburn, has a degree in agriculture from the University of Saskatchewan specializing in agronomy.

Halstead and Leguee replace outgoing directors Glenn Tait and Rod Flaman.

“I would like to thank both Glenn and Rod for the years of service they devoted to this organization,” said Reiter.

“They were instrumental in building the foundation and strategic direction of Sask Wheat and both worked hard on behalf of Saskatchewan’s grain farmers.”

Returning SaskWheat board members include Gehl, who farms north of Regina, Ken Rosaasen from Preeceville, Sask., and Dan Danielson from Eston, Sask.

SaskWheat’s new board held its first meeting Jan. 11 in Saskatoon.

Contact brian.cross@producer.com