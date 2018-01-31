France to ban “buy one, get one free” offers on foodstuff

PARIS (Reuters) – France plans to ban “buy one, get one free” offers on

food products in supermarkets to guarantee better income to struggling

farmers, in a move that could also test President Emmanuel Macron’s

free-market credentials.

The move is part of a wider food and farming bill, presented to cabinet

on Wednesday, which aims to raise regulated minimum food prices and

limit bargain sales in France, the European Union’s largest farm

producer.

Farmers, an important constituency in French politics, have long



complained about being hit by a price war between retailers that theysay benefits consumers but hurts producers.

“It will be a breath of fresh air for retailers, who will be able to

trim their margins on other products and pay producers better,”

Agriculture Minister Stephane Travert told reporters, adding that

non-food products would not be affected.

Banning “buy one, get one free” bargains, which are less common in

France than in countries such as Britain, will also help fight against

food waste, he said.

The proposed legislation will effectively prohibit “buy one, get one

free” offers by barring supermarkets from making discounts of more than

34 percent. But “buy two, get one free” discounts would still be

allowed, Travert said.

Eight months into Macron’s presidency, the move shows the new

government’s interventionist instincts despite the 40-year old

president’s campaign promises to cut red tape and liberalise the French

economy.

But it comes after hefty discounts of up to 70 percent on products such

as Nutella, a chocolate-and-hazelnut spread very popular in France,



caused brawls in a chain of supermarkets last week.

On Wednesday, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said he had complained to

the chief executive of the Intermarché supermarket chain, where shoppers

again fought over discounted products earlier this week, this time for

diapers and coffee.

“I told him this can’t happen again, that we can’t see these kind of

scenes in France every five minutes,” Le Maire said.

Intermarché did not immediately return a request for comment.

Selling at a loss is forbidden in France. The new measures, which also

include a 10 percent increase in the regulated threshold at which

retailers are allowed to sell a product, will be put in place for a

trial period of two years.