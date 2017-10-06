Couple claims largest lottery prize in Alta. history

A rural Alberta couple is $60-million richer after winning the largest-ever lottery jackpot in the province’s history.

Brett McCoy and Robin Walker of Peers, Alta., were together when they bought the winning Lotto Max ticket from the McLeod Trading Post in Peers, about 180 kilometres west of Edmonton.

In fact, the couple was buying chicken feed and treats for the kids when they checked their lottery numbers.

“A whole bunch of numbers came up on the screen when I scanned the ticket. I thought, ‘That can’t be right.’ So, I scanned the ticket again. Then I ran out-side and told Brett we won $60,000,” Walker said in a news release.

“The store clerk came after me and said, ‘Robin — count the zeroes’.”

The couple’s ticket was the only one sold across Canada to match all seven winning numbers drawn on Sept. 22. They won the entire $60 million jackpot that evening, setting a new record for the biggest lottery prize ever won in Alberta.

The winning numbers were 2, 10, 37, 38, 39, 43 and 47.

The couple’s ticket was an $11 quick pick, which included six selections and the add-on game called Extra.

McCoy said the couple is feeling overwhelmed with their win.

“I was pretty excited when I thought it was $60,000,” he said. “That would have taken care of a big chunk of our mortgage.”

They plan to think long and hard about what they want do with their earnings, Walker added.

“We’ll get a few things we need, but we’re going to sit tight for now,” she said. “There’s so much to think about.”

