Public urged to recognize national hunting, trapping and fishing day

It’s probably accurate to say that NHTFHD isn’t the best acronym in the history of acronyms.

Nonetheless, NHTFHD does represent a worthwhile event. It stands for National Hunting Trapping and Fishing Heritage Day in Canada, which happens on Sept. 16.

The Ontario Federation of Hunters and Anglers (OFHA) is encouraging sportsmen, across Canada, to mark the day by sharing their outdoor experiences on Facebook and Twitter, using the hashtags #heritageday and #camoday.

On the 15th Canadians can also show their support by wearing camouflage to work or school.

Many Canadians, including hunters and fishermen, may not be familiar with the heritage day because it’s only been around for a couple of years.

In the fall of 2014 the federal government passed Bill C-501 into law. The act states that the third Saturday of September will be known as National Hunting, Trapping and Fishing Heritage Day.

This year, OFHA is celebrating the occasion with events like women’s archery day and hunter education courses throughout Ontario.

“It’s significant because it sort of enshrines, if you will, in legislation the fact that these are heritage activities,” said Greg Farrant, OFAH manager of government affairs and policy. “And (that) they are deserving of not only recognition of that status but also protection of that status.”

OFAH may be holding events on Sept.16, but it’s unclear of fishing and hunting associations in Western Canada will do the same.

The Alberta Fish & Game Association, the Manitoba Wildlife Federation and the Saskatchewan Wildlife Federation do not mention the national day on their websites.

