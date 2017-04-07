CFIA not releasing glyphosate-food study details

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has been testing samples of food and grains for residues of glyphosate since the spring of 2015.

However, when the agency releases its study, sometime in the next two months, the report will not contain detailed data on glyphosate residues in food.

“Some of the data collected by the CFIA is deemed as confidential business information and therefore an Access to Information request must be submitted to obtain certain information,” an agency spokesperson noted in an email.

The CFIA has tested a long list of foods and grains for glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup and the most popular herbicide in the world. The list includes juices, grains, grain products, beans, peas, lentils, soy products and barley.

Instead of publishing a comprehensive study of the results, the CFIA will provide an executive summary on its website.

If Canadians want to see a report with more detail, but not all the data, they must make a request to the CFIA.

“(The full text) will highlight the scope of the survey as well as summarize product compliance with Canadian standards,” the agency said.

The CFIA study on glyphosate residues comes at a controversial time for the herbicide.

Last year, the European Union came close to banning it because of a scientific report from the World Health Organization.

In March 2015, the WHO’s International Agency for Research on Cancer concluded that glyphosate is “probably carcinogenic” to humans.

Many toxicologists have condemned the IARC decision because Health Canada, the European Food Safety Authority and numerous scientific organizations have concluded it’s not carcinogenic and not a threat to human health.

Nonetheless, despite the body of evidence showing it’s safe, the IARC report triggered lawsuits in the United States. Environmental groups are suing companies over glyphosate residues in food such as granola bars and honey.

California may soon require that glyphosate have a label saying it’s a cancer threat because of the IARC ruling.

The CFIA decision to not publish its data is starkly different from government policies in the U.S.

This month, the U.S. Geological Survey released a study on neonicotinoid insecticides in drinking water. It published its findings, with all the data, in an academic journal.

Scott Teed, a scientist and risk assessment specialist with Intrinsik, an environmental consultancy in Ontario, said the U.S. government is much more open with its scientific data than Canada.

“The U.S. has laws in place that requires anything that’s taxpayer funded to be available to the taxpayers, which makes complete sense.”

The executive summary of the CFIA report on glyphosate residues will be released on through a Food Safety Testing Bulletin at www.inspection.gc.ca/food/chemical-residues-microbiology/food-safety-testing-reports/eng/1453324778043/1453327843364.

