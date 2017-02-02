Raccoons, skunks, bats top rabies carriers

Posted

Raccoons in Ontario were re-sponsible for most rabies cases by species and by province, according to the 2016 year-end report on rabies from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

Ontario reported 288 cases of rabies last year; 171 were raccoons, 84 were skunks, 29 were bats and there was one case each in a cow, cat, llama and red fox.

Canada wide, there were 392 cases of rabies reported, affecting animals from 12 different species.

After Ontario, Saskatchewan had the second highest number of  cases at 43. Of those, 22 were found in skunks and 14 in bats. Two cats were infected and there was one case each in a cow, goat, dog, horse and sheep.

ADVERTISMENT

British Columbia reported 18 cases and Alberta reported 10, all of them in bats. Manitoba reported 16 cases, nine of them in skunks, three in cattle and one each in a bat, goat, cat and dog.

Rabies, a viral disease, is almost always fatal in all mammals including people. It is a reportable disease under the Health of Animals Act.

ADVERTISMENT

Popular articles

  • Stephen Daniels

    Stop this campaign against skunks the odds of this is so minimal and the illness usually very apparent in the affected that there is no need to shoot skunks on sight.Moose cause more deaths than skunks.

Featured bloggers

  • Ed White
    Ed White has specialized in markets coverage since 2001 and has achieved the Derivatives Market Specialist (DMS) designation with the Canadian Securities Institute.

  • Robin Booker
    Robin Booker is a reporter and editor at Western Producer, specializing in social media, video and production issues. You can find him on twitter here: @CdnAg

Markets at a glance

Copyright © 2016. All market data is provided by Barchart Market Data Solutions.  Futures: at least 10 minute delayed except as noted. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
CME groupICE

On Twitter