Chuck Groeneveld was passionate about beef industry

Chuck Groeneveld, one of the best known men in the Canadian cattle industry, passed away Oct. 30 at the age of 83.

He was known as a tireless promoter and ambassador of the beef industry and spent more than 20 years with Alberta Beef Producers, meeting people, talking about the industry, sharing stories and shaking hands.

“Almost anywhere you saw the ABP booth, you saw Chuck, who embodied the phrase ‘salt of the earth.’ ” ABP wrote in a tribute to Groeneveld.

“He was an enthusiastic and tireless advocate committed to building a connection with consumers and producers and anyone else who had a moment to discuss the merits of Alberta’s beef industry.

“In Chuck’s presence, you would quickly come to understand what it meant to be a cattleman. He was someone who cared about the land, the cattle and the importance of the people who contribute to and support our industry.”

Groeneveld was the Alberta representative at the Beef Information Centre and was a perennial presence at the Calgary Stampede, where he spent years as barn boss, helping ranchers and 4-H members with their show cattle. He was awarded the 2015 Western Legacy Award for individual sustained contribution for those efforts.

Groeneveld and his wife, Lorraine, attended and participated in countless shows, barbecues and other agricultural events over the years.

“Chuck played a profound role within ABP and Alberta’s beef industry, and his legacy will be remembered for many years to come,” the ABP said in its tribute.

Groeneveld left school at age 14 to help on the family farm. The family initially raised Hereford cattle on a homestead along the Bow River, later introducing Simmentals in the late 1960s and forming Highwood Land and Cattle.

Groeneveld travelled across Canada and the world showing and judging cattle and contributed over the years to 4-H, the Canadian Cattlemen’s Association and both the Alberta and Canadian Simmental associations. He was inducted into the latter group’s hall of fame in 2011.

He considered the ranch on the Highwood River in southern Alberta’s Gladys Ridge district as his true home and he lived there until two years ago, when he moved to Okotoks, Alta.

He is survived by Lorraine, his wife of 58 years, his son Dean, daughter Deanne (Rob) Young, granddaughters, siblings and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private celebration of Groeneveld’s life is to be held at a later date. Condolences and memories can be posted at www.mcinnisandholloway.com.

Memorial tributes can be made directly to the 4-H Foundation of Alberta.