Cargill adopts regenerative agriculture

Cargill has jumped on the regenerative ag bandwagon.
In September, the Minneapolis company said it wants to increase the amount of land farmed with cover crops, reduced tillage and diverse crop rotations.
“Cargill is supporting farmer-led efforts to adopt and implement regenerative ag practices and systems on 10 million acres of cropland in North America by 2030,” the private company said in a news release.
By supporting a transition towards regenerative ag, Cargill hopes it can achieve its goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions in its supply chain. The company has a reduction goal of 30 percent per ton of product by 2030.
As well, Cargill said it believes that regenerative ag practices will improve the “long-term profitability and resiliency of farmers.”
The company has already taken action and committed funds to promote regenerative agriculture systems, including:
- A partnership with the Iowa Soybean Association, in which farmers are “incentivized” for adopting cover crops and optimizing nutrient management.
- Working with the Soil Health Institute to assess, demonstrate and communicate the economics of soil health management systems across North America.
- It has launched two pilot programs focused on boosting adoption of cover crops in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri Ohio, Nebraska, Arkansas and Tennessee.
- In Canada, Cargill agronomists work with farmers to adopt 4R Nutrient Stewardship principles (right place, right time, right rate and right source).