Cargill adopts regenerative agriculture

Cargill has jumped on the regenerative ag bandwagon.

In September, the Minneapolis company said it wants to increase the amount of land farmed with cover crops, reduced tillage and diverse crop rotations.

“Cargill is supporting farmer-led efforts to adopt and implement regenerative ag practices and systems on 10 million acres of cropland in North America by 2030,” the private company said in a news release.

By supporting a transition towards regenerative ag, Cargill hopes it can achieve its goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions in its supply chain. The company has a reduction goal of 30 percent per ton of product by 2030.

As well, Cargill said it believes that regenerative ag practices will improve the “long-term profitability and resiliency of farmers.”

The company has already taken action and committed funds to promote regenerative agriculture systems, including: