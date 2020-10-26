Wetland regulations bog down Manitoba farmers

Last October, Manitoba’s government adopted a ‘no net loss’ approach to wetlands.

One year later, Manitoba farmers are confused and frustrated by the new rules. Few understand how the new system is supposed to work and anecdotal stories are making the rounds, about water resource officers issuing large fines or pressuring producers to unplug drainage works that were done 15 or 20 years ago.

“A number of issues have come up this summer…. There’s been a lot of concern,” said Alanna Gray, a policy analyst with the Keystone Agricultural Producers, during an online KAP meeting in late October. “We’ve expressed that to (Manitoba) Conservation and Climate. (We) asked for some changes and some clarity.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The new rules streamline the approval process for managing small and temporary wetlands, known as Class 1 and 2.

But landowners who drain a Class 3 have to pay compensation or mitigate the loss of the wetlands. They can cover the construction cost of a similar wetland or establish a new slough on their own property. Class 4 and 5 wetlands cannot be drained.

Part of the challenge for farmers, and provincial officials, is the definition of a Class 3 wetland. If a water resource officer decides it is a Class 1 or 2, the process is simple.

If it’s designated as a Class 3, things get complicated.

“The debate is over Class 3…. It’s these ones that are wet past the seeding deadline and then they dry up in June,” said Neil Galbraith, who farms near Minnedosa, Man.

If it is a Class 3, no net loss kicks into action. The producer must get a drainage licence and take steps to replace the loss, which means payment or restoration of a wetland.

ADVERTISEMENT

Therefore, the wetlands’ designation is a critical step in the process. A representative of a farm organization said there can be “minimal differences” between a Class 2 and Class 3 wetland. If a water resource officer decides it’s a Class 3, for whatever reason, it could cost the producer tens of thousands of dollars in payment or restoration costs.

That puts government employees in an awkward position, where they must enforce the rules and maintain constructive relationships with landowners.

If a farmer drains one acre of a Class 3 wetland, they must provide two acres of wetland, somewhere else. That’s because the legislation requires no net loss of “wetland benefits”, as a new, one-acre wetland may not replace the impact of an established slough.

“You have the option of paying $6,000 an acre that you want to drain,” Galbraith said. “In reality, you’d have to pay $12,000 because of that two to one ratio.”

Galbraith has spoken with two farmers, in his region, who are puzzled by provincial expectations. Representatives from Manitoba Conservation and Climate have, reportedly asked the producers to reverse drainage projects that were done 15 years ago, or so.

“The drains that water stewardship is wanting plugged… were ones that were done before the current (farmers) even owned the land,” Galbraith said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This example is part of the confusion around the new regulations.

Does the province have the power to dictate which wetlands are restored? Or is it up to the landowner to identify a replacement project?

Galbraith doesn’t know, but the province may have the power.

“A farmer can pick (the project)… but it has to be approved. I think they (government) have the final say.”

The Western Producer contacted Manitoba Conservation and Climate about the wetland regulations, but they haven’t responded as of press time.

A major goal of the government’s drainage policy was to maintain wetlands on the landscape — for wildlife habitat, water storage and flood mitigation.

But if the regulatory process around no net loss is too expensive or cumbersome, some producers may simply ignore the rules and drain Class 3 wetlands without a licence.

Bill Campbell, KAP president, has heard from farmers who want to comply, but are struggling to satisfy the drainage rules.

“To go through the regulatory process and to see these kind of hurdles, is disturbing.”

Producers, especially those with rolling land and many potholes, want to farm their land efficiently, Galbraith said.

If there are multiple low spots on a field that cannot be drained and cannot be used to seed a crop, it increases cost and reduces productivity.

If producers cannot farm efficiently, they should be compensated for preserving the wetlands and the natural habitat, he added.

Manitoba has created the Growing Outcomes in Watersheds (GROW) trust, which provides funding for restoring wetlands and “balancing drainage with water retention to improve resiliency to a changing climate,” a provincial news release says.

Such funding is welcome but it won’t compensate for lost productivity or the significant cost of satisfying the drainage regulations, Galbraith said.

“It won’t be $12,000 an acre. And there won’t be enough money for all the farmers that have wetlands,” he said.

“It costs us money to keep these (wetlands).”

How are wetlands classified?

Ducks Unlimited has published a Wetlands Classification guide (PDF format).

It can be found at www.ducks.ca/resources/landowners/manitoba-prairie-wetland-classification-guide/.

The Stewart and Kantrud system for wetlands says:

• Class I: Ephemeral wetlands typically have free surface water for only a short time after snow melt or storms in early spring.

• Class 2: Temporary wetlands are periodically covered by standing or slow-moving water. They typically have open water for only a few weeks after snow melt or several days after heavy storms. Water is retained long enough to establish wetland or aquatic processes.

• Class 3: Seasonal ponds are characterized by shallow marsh vegetation, which generally occurs in the deepest zone. They are usually dry by midsummer.

• Class 4: Semi-permanent ponds and lakes are characterized by marsh vegetation, which dominates the central zone of the wetland, as well as coarse emergent plants and submerged cattails, bulrushes and pond weeds. These wetlands frequently maintain surface water throughout the growing season.

• Class 5: Permanent ponds and lakes have open water in the central zone, which is generally devoid of vegetation. Plants in these wetlands include cattails, red swamp fire and spiral ditch grass.

Contact robert.arnason@producer.com