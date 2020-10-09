Evacuation lifted after elevator fire

UPDATED: October 9, 2020 – 15:25 CST – A large grain elevator in the western Saskatchewan village of Marengo was destroyed by fire on the night of Oct. 8.

The Kindersley Fire and Rescue Brigade responded about 10:45 pm, followed by fire departments from Eatonia, Kerrobert and Oyen. Marengo is located about 45 kilometres from Kindersley, Sask.

The blaze was declared under control the following morning.

A state of emergency was declared for the surrounding Rural Municipality of Milton No 292, which remained in effect until noon the following day.

Residents of the village (population 67) were soon evacuated, including 10 homes in the RM as the elevator burned, but the evacuation order was lifted the following morning.

Electricity had been out in the community overnight, but SaskPower crews restored it by late morning.

However, a precautionary drinking water advisory was issued by the Water Security Agency because of the water treatment plant losing power overnight.

There are no reports of injuries to residents, employees or firefighters.

Cause of the fire remained unknown as of Oct. 9 and there were still no firm estimates of the amount of property damage or what was damaged.

However, photographs posted on social media of the smouldering ruins indicate the elevator contained a quantity of grain.

According to news reports, the elevator is owned by the Providence Grain Group, based in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. The Marengo elevator had a licensed capacity of about 28,000 tonnes and is located on a Canadian National Railway line.

The company has other elevators at Fort Saskatchewan, Crossfield, Alta., Viking, Alta., Stoughton, Sask., and Winnipeg.