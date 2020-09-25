Your reading list

Agri-Trade backs away from November show

Published: September 24, 2020
Citing travel restrictions by corporations that would impede exhibitor participation and attendance, show organizers said in a statement earlier today that cancelling was a difficult decision. | Screenca via agri-trade.com

The Agri-Trade Equipment Expo has cancelled its 2020 show, which was to be held Nov. 11-13 in Red Deer.

Citing travel restrictions by corporations that would impede exhibitor participation and attendance, show organizers said in a statement earlier today that cancelling was a difficult decision.

Despite COVID-19, they had announced earlier this month that the show would proceed under a canopy of safety regulations by following Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy guidelines.

However, show manager David Fiddler said this afternoon that the show would not be representative of the Agri-Trade brand with a significant number of companies having to cancel.

It was determined that the risks outweighed any benefits by pushing forward with the show.

During a normal year, the event generates millions of dollars of business, and about $300 million of economic impact is created as a result of the event.

Since 1984, Agri-Trade has been a joint venture of the Red Deer and District Chamber of Commerce and Westerner Park.

Considered one of Canada’s premier indoor/outdoor agricultural equipment expositions, it attracts farmers and ranchers to view the newest equipment, technology and the information.

Organizers said the agricultural community is resilient and continues to persevere through the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Agri-Trade is hopeful it will have boots on the ground at next year’s show in November.

More information is available at agri-trade.com.

