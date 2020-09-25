Agri-Trade backs away from November show

The Agri-Trade Equipment Expo has cancelled its 2020 show, which was to be held Nov. 11-13 in Red Deer.

Citing travel restrictions by corporations that would impede exhibitor participation and attendance, show organizers said in a statement earlier today that cancelling was a difficult decision.

Despite COVID-19, they had announced earlier this month that the show would proceed under a canopy of safety regulations by following Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy guidelines.

However, show manager David Fiddler said this afternoon that the show would not be representative of the Agri-Trade brand with a significant number of companies having to cancel.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was determined that the risks outweighed any benefits by pushing forward with the show.

During a normal year, the event generates millions of dollars of business, and about $300 million of economic impact is created as a result of the event.

Since 1984, Agri-Trade has been a joint venture of the Red Deer and District Chamber of Commerce and Westerner Park.

Considered one of Canada’s premier indoor/outdoor agricultural equipment expositions, it attracts farmers and ranchers to view the newest equipment, technology and the information.

Agri-Trade Equipment Expo 2020 Cancelled “We left no stone unturned as we were making this decision,” said David Fiddler, Agri-Trade Show Manager. For more details, visit us at https://t.co/DoAUbx4EGZ. We will see you at the RIGHT SHOW, RIGHT TIME, RIGHT LOCATION in Nov. 2021. pic.twitter.com/P0xe9qS0qX — Agri-Trade (@agritradetoday) September 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Organizers said the agricultural community is resilient and continues to persevere through the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Agri-Trade is hopeful it will have boots on the ground at next year’s show in November.

More information is available at agri-trade.com.