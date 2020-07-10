Free french fry day in Manitoba

July 24 will be a good day for french fry lovers in Manitoba.

McCain Foods, in partnership with Enns Brothers, will host a french fry giveaway day in Brandon, Winnipeg and Steinbach. The event will raise funds for Ronald McDonald House Charities Manitoba and STARS Air Ambulance’s Manitoba.

McCain’s and Enns Brothers, which operate nine John Deere dealerships in Manitoba, expect to give away nearly 15,000 bags of french fries July 24.

“We wanted to do our part in ensuring families in our communities have the support and access to the essential services Ronald McDonald House Charities and STARS provide that touches lives in all our local communities,” said Ray Bouchard, president and chief executive officer of Enns Brothers. “Thanks to the generous contribution from McCain Foods, we’re excited to host this trifecta event and welcome the chance to support three things that are important to us – our communities, our families, and Manitoba potato growers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Covid-19 has been difficult for potato growers in Manitoba and across Canada. The closure of restaurants cut consumption of french fries and reduced potato acres in 2020.

The french fry giveaway reminds the public about the importance of Manitoba’s potato industry and helps support a couple of important organizations. McCain’s, which operates potato processing plants in Carberry and Portage la Prairie, held Free Fry Days in Manitoba and Alberta last month.

“Our first Free Fry Day event in Manitoba was a tremendous success and we look forward to hosting another Free Fry Day,” said Eric Durand, plant manager with McCain Foods.

“Our goal is to raise $200,000 and we’re challenging businesses, organizations big and small, and individuals to join in the effort. In this way, we can help Manitoba potato farmers and the community and hopefully, word will spread to eat more fries while supporting a great cause.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The July 24 Free Fry Day giveaway will be held in Brandon at the Keystone Centre, from 9 a.m. to noon. In Winnipeg, it will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Assiniboia Downs parking lot. The location in Steinbach is expected to be announced later.

The public can donate, with cash or a cheque at the giveaway locations.

As well, it’s possible to contribute at an Enns Brothers dealership or online.

For more details, go to www.freefryday.ca

Contact robert.arnason@producer.com