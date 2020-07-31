Farmfair cancelled in Edmonton

Farmfair International has been cancelled this year.

The organizers announced today that they would be cancelling the Nov. 11-15 farm show in Edmonton because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As one of the premier agricultural events in the country, the decision to cancel Farmfair is an incredibly unfortunate one,” said Northlands president and chief executive officer Peter Male.

“We recognize our responsibility to maintain the health and safety of our community, exhibitors, attendees and volunteers, but given the impact Farmfair makes to Alberta’s agricultural sector it is incredibly sad for the sector. Our team will now focus on building Farmfair 2021, where a number of enhancements to programming are already envisioned.”