Canadian beef exported to U.S. recalled

The JBS Food Canada plant in Brooks, Alta., has recalled 38,406 pounds of boneless beef that did not go through the re-inspection process when it was exported to the United States.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued the recall notice July 30 on the “boneless beef head meat products,” which were in raw, frozen form.

It said the meat was imported on July 13 and further processed by another company into ground beef products. Those were shipped to distribution centres in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina for distribution to various retail centres, the USDA said.

Routine surveillance by the Food Safety and Inspection Services branch of the USDA discovered the product had bypassed the usual inspection channels. No illnesses or adverse reactions have been associated with the products.

However, USDA still labelled the risk as Class 1, or high, meaning it considers the matter a potential health hazard situation for consumers.