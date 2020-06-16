Farmer sausage recalled

Brandt brand mini-smoked farmer sausage is the subject of a recall due to contamination with listeria monocytogenes.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said June 15 that the product was distributed in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec. It comes in various sizes and has best before dates of July 8, 2020.

The recall was triggered by CFIA test results and an investigation is underway to determine the source. No illnesses have been reported in connection with eating the sausage, the agency said.

Anyone who has purchased the product should throw it out or return it to place of purchase. Symptoms of listeria include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.