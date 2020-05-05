Alta. launches committee to ‘stand up’ for agriculture

The Alberta government has launched a new advisory committee that it says will champion the industry.

The new committee, announced today, will provide the agriculture department with recommendations, outline priorities related to consumer confidence and work to debunk myths in the industry.

The committee is chaired by farmers and people who work in the industry.

Alberta agriculture minister Devin Dreeshen said in a news release that committee members will address myths and misunderstandings of sustainable agriculture practices.

The committee will highlight the province’s position on the global stage in helping feed people around the world, he said.

Jill Harvie, co-chair of the committee, said in the news release that the group will share stories about farmers’ best practices.

“Alberta has a competitive agriculture sector that plays a key role in supporting rural communities and the economic success of the province,” she said. “Alberta is a world leader in sustainable agriculture management practices and we can be proud of that.” Stories of the industry will be shared online here.

Along with Harvie, Nichole Neubauer will be co-chairing the committee. She is an owner and operator with Neubauer Farms.

Other board members include:

• Allison Ammeter, a farmer and chair of the Plant Protein Alliance of Alberta.

• David Collwell, president and CEO of JBS Foods Canada.

• Jeff Fitzpatrick-Stilwell, the sustainability and agriculture lead with McDonald’s Canada.

• Bob Lowe, president of the Canadian Cattlemen’s Association.

• Jean-Marc Ruest, senior vice-president of corporate affairs and general counsel with Richardson International Ltd.

• John Simpson, chair of CANA group of companies and owner and operator of Simpson Ranching.

• Baljit Singh, dean of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Calgary.

• Gary Stanford, a grain farmer and past-chair of the Alberta Wheat Commission.

