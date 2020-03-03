Prairie spring road restrictions coming into effect

Winnipeg, (MarketsFarm) – Seasonal spring road restrictions are coming into effect across much of Western Canada, which should disrupt some grain movement as Prairie temperatures warm up and the snow melts.

The annual spring road restrictions set axle weight limits for vehicles moving on certain roads in an effort to reduce the damage heavier loads can cause during the spring thaw period. Grain and equipment movement can both be affected by the spring road bans, as drivers may need to find alternate routes or haul smaller loads. The duration of the restrictions will depend on the local weather conditions, but typically last through April and into May.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Manitoba, spring road bans are set to come into effect on March 8 in the southern part of the province (Climate Zone 1a and Climate Zone 1b), with the northern zones following on March 10 and 12, according to an update from Manitoba Infrastructure.

The restrictions vary depending on the road, with level one restrictions consisting of 90 per cent of normal loading and 65 per cent of normal on level two affected roads.

Winter weight allowances were lifted in southwestern Saskatchewan on March 1, according to the provincial Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure. Spring road restrictions typically come into effect in early March in the province, but official details are not yet available for 2020.

Spring road restrictions went into effect in southern Alberta on March 2, with other areas expected to be added to the list as the thaw progresses, according to Alberta Transportation.

Full details are available online through each province.

Manitoba – https://www.gov.mb.ca/mit/srr/index.html

ADVERTISEMENT

Saskatchewan – https://www.saskatchewan.ca/business/transportation-and-road-construction/information-for-truckers-and-commercial-trucking-companies/regulations-and-road-restrictions/increased-weights-and-road-restrictions

Alberta – https://www.alberta.ca/road-restrictions-and-bans-overview.aspx