CBOT soybeans and corn recover, more gains possible

Winnipeg,(MarketsFarm) – Soybean and corn futures at the Chicago Board of Trade moved off of nearby lows over the past week, with more upside a possibility, according to an analyst.

“In general, with the recovery in energy prices and global markets, we’re seeing a little support come into the agricultural markets,” said Terry Reilly, of Futures International in Chicago.

He said a move by Argentina to increase export taxes on soybeans, and the likely shift in trade flows towards the United States, was underpinning the soy market.

Improving export demand was also underpinning corn, with a Chinese purchase of U.S. sorghum on March 4 also supportive, according to Reilly.

However, strength in the U.S. dollar index was a limiting factor in the grains, as the rising currency makes U.S. exports more expensive for international buyers.

In addition, shifting sentiment on the COVID-19 coronavirus is “creating a rollercoaster in these markets,” said Reilly on the volatility in the futures. “We don’t know how much it will spread and impact global logistics.”

From a chart standpoint, May corn could move back up into the US$3.90 to US$3.95 per bushel level over the next few weeks “if we continue to see the funds pour money back into the market.” May corn settled at US$3.85 per bushel on March 4.

For soybeans, Reilly saw the potential for the May contract (trading at US$9.0725 on March 4) to trade back up to two-month highs in the US$9.20 to US$9.25 per bushel area.

“I’m a little bit bullish on both markets.”