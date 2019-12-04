PC coleslaw recalled across western Canada

President’s Choice brand coleslaw, distributed by Loblaw companies, is the subject of a recall across western Canada due to risk of contamination with salmonella bacteria.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency announced the recall Dec. 3. It pertains to 397-gram packages of coleslaw with best before dates of Dec. 4.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with eating the product, the CFIA said, but the recall was triggered by recent test results.

“Food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick,” the CFIA said in its news release.

“Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.”

Those who have purchased the coleslaw should throw it out or return it to place of purchase.