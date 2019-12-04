WESTERN PRODUCER PUBLICATIONS Limited Partnership (Western Producer) ADVERTISING TERMS & CONDITIONS

TERMS & CONDITIONS

New Accounts

Transient and new accounts, cash with order. Credit applications are required on all new accounts that have not authorized credit card payments.

Terms

Accounts payable in Canadian funds. Net 30 days. Publisher reserves the right to charge 1.5% interest per month (18% per year) on overdue accounts.

Commission

15% will be paid to recognized agencies on the gross charges for space, colour, and position, when ad copy is forwarded via FTP or e-mail.

Advertising Content

All copy subject to the approval of the publisher, who reserves the right to reject, discontinue, or omit any advertisement or cancel any advertising contract without penalty to either party. Publisher reserves the right to place the word “Advertisement” centered over any paid announcement.

Advertising Contracts

Advertising Contracts are based on dollar volume or advertising frequency committed to in advance for a 12-month period.

Advertising not scheduled and contracted for will be immediately subject to any rate change. Contracted advertising will be rate protected for 3 months. The publisher is not bound by any conditions, printed or otherwise, appearing on contracts or copy instructions when such conflict with the provisions of these terms and conditions.

Contracts for advertising at other than published rates will not be accepted. Advertising contract discounts can not be combined with any other discount.

Space Discounts

Space Discounts apply to gross advertising agate lines run in any Western Producer print publication. For space discount levels refer to the current publication media kit. Space discounts can not be combined with any other discount.

Cancellations

No cancellations accepted after closing date. Cancellation of advertisements that have been created by Western Producer advertising department will be subject to production charge.

Liability

Advertiser and advertising agency assume liability for content (including text, representations, and illustrations in advertisements printed) and also assume responsibility for any claims arising therefrom made against the publisher.

The publisher reserves the right to hold any advertiser and its advertising agency jointly and severally liable for such monies as are due and payable to the publisher.

Colour Reproduction

Publisher will not be responsible for unsatisfactory reproduction of colour advertisements unless accurate colour proofs are supplied.

Make-good insertion will not be granted on minor errors which do not affect the value of the whole advertisement. Publisher’s liability will not exceed the cost of the area of the space occupied by the error, whether the error is due to the negligence of its servants or otherwise. There shall be no liability for non-insertion beyond the amount paid for such advertisement. No allowance for errors in key numbers.

Exclusivity

We do not offer exclusivity for front page banners, ear lugs, banner wraps, outside back pages, inserts, etc.

Special Services

When publisher must provide artwork, advertiser will be billed at cost. Publisher reserves the right to charge for changes required to customer supplied material.