New Manitoba farm group chooses name

Manitoba Crop Alliance — that’s the name of a proposed farm group in Manitoba.

Five commodity groups, representing corn, flax, sunflowers, winter cereals and wheat-barley growers, are planning to join forces in Manitoba.

The steering committee, behind the new group, unveiled the name Nov. 25.

“Our legal counsel indicated the (new) entity needed a name in order to initiate the incorporation process,” says Myron Krahn, Manitoba Corn Growers Association director. “When we looked at the definition of the word alliance, which is an association formed for mutual benefit, we felt that summarized the intent of the amalgamation. We are stronger, together.”

The Manitoba Corn Growers Association, Manitoba Flax Growers Association, National Sunflower Association of Canada, Winter Cereals Manitoba Inc. and Manitoba Wheat and Barley Growers Association, have been formally talking about amalgamation for a couple years.

The idea is to pool check-off dollars, to create a stronger organization.

As part of the incorporation process, Manitoba Crop Alliance now has an interim board of 12 members, representing the five groups

The interim directors have selected a temporary executive committee. Fred Greig, who farms near Reston, Man., will serve as chair.

Webinars explaining the amalgamation are planned for Nov. 26 and Dec. 12.

Members of the five groups are expected to vote on the amalgamation this February at the CropConnect conference in Winnipeg.

For more information visit: https://mbcrops.ca/

Contact robert.arnason@producer.com