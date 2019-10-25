Hail, storm damage to crops during September, October

WINNIPEG, Oct. 24 (MarketsFarm) – Despite temperatures largely below normal for September and October, there were some instances of hail damage to crops in Manitoba and Saskatchewan. The Canadian Crop Hail Association (CCHA) said there were 53 cases of hail damage – as well as storm damage – in the two provinces.

In Manitoba, storms that struck between Sept. 28 to 30, Oct. 14 and Oct. 19 caused damage to soybean, wheat and canola crops, according to the press release.

Parts of Saskatchewan received pea-sized hail during the same times and it was detrimental to canola, wheat, barley, flax and soybeans, said the release.

The CCHA noted that nearly all of the claims have been processed. Excessive moisture and the natural breakdown of the crops were factored in with the adjustments.