Beef products join recall list

The CFIA yesterday announced a recall of 102 raw beef and raw veal products from Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. on suspicion of E. coli contamination. The products were distributed nationally at retail. No illnesses have been reported in connection with this recall, the CFIA said. A full list can be found here.

Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. is based in Toronto. The CFIA suspended the company’s Safe Food for Canadians licence in September for “non-compliances related to control measures.”

The list of recalled products all had pack dates of May 27, 2019.

The meat products should not be eaten, the CFIA advised. Symptoms associated with eating E. coli-contaminated food include nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Severe cases can involve seizures, strokes and kidney damage.

Also on Oct. 1, deli chicken, roast beef and egg salad sandwiches with the brand name of Quality Fast Foods are subject to recall on suspicion of listeria contamination, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said.

The sandwiches, which were distributed nationally, have best before dates of Oct. 3 and Oct. 10. The CFIA said no illnesses have been reported in connection with consuming the sandwiches, although there have been illnesses reported with numerous diced chicken products in recent days and months.

Further to the latter issue, the CFIA yesterday added six Gordon Choice brand frozen diced chicken products to its list of recalled items due to possible listeria contamination. The products were distributed to hotels, restaurants and institutions in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Nunavut, Northwest Territories and Yukon.

A list of these products can be found here.