Man. landowners ask $53.3 million for 23,800 acre farm

The largest land package in Canada is for sale on the Prairies, providing farmers with what realtors say is a unique opportunity to expand.

The land, located near The Pas, Man., features 23,800 acres for cultivation and is going for $53.3 million.

All existing infrastructure and equipment are included in the sale, said Darren Sander of Re/MAX Saskatoon, who’s in charge of the listing.

“It’s a turn-key operation,” he said.

“As far as we are aware, this is the largest piece of farmland in Canada for sale at the moment.”

Sander said the land is economically priced, given it’s going for about $1,640 an acre. In Saskatchewan, he said, prices can range from $2,000 to $3,500 per acre, while Alberta can see land go for $2,500 to $6,500 an acre.

He said the mostly contiguous land is table-top flat, productive, and has good drainage.

It’s soil ranges in the D and E classifications, he said.

“The land was drained in the late 1950s. It was very wet, but became very productive after it was drained,” he said.

Sander said three neighbouring owners came together for the sale.

Their lands could be sold separately, he said, but they thought combining them would offer a unique opportunity to buyers.

“These owners are at that retirement age and have had a lot of success,” he said.

“They want to do some different things and simply can’t pursue their interests while having a farm.

“When you put all these farms together, you simply can’t find acreage like this anywhere in Canada that we are aware of. They are all located right beside each other.”

He said there has been some interest in the land, but buyers have chosen not to purchase it for personal reasons. He said their decisions have nothing to do with the quality of the land.

“It’s a very desirable package,” he said.

“Farmland doesn’t get better looking than this and you can get a lot of land that is very productive.”

He said it’s rare for such large land packages like this to go for sale.

In the past, he added, it’s mostly been highly competitive producers snapping up smaller pieces of land. Parcels for sale normally don’t get this big when they hit the marketplace.

“We’ve got a unique set of circumstances here,” he said.

“There are three producers all at an age where they want to retire and it just so happened these guys were all beside each other and we were all able to assemble this in a block.”

