Frost strikes numerous locales, wet conditions slows harvest

WINNIPEG (MarketsFarm) – Numerous areas throughout the growing areas of Manitoba experienced frost, according the province’s weekly crop report for the week ending Sept. 9.

The coldest locations were Sprague in the eastern region, Narcisse in the Interlake and Lake Audy in the southwest, which experienced temperatures of minus two Celsius on Sept. 8. Many other areas saw temperatures between zero and minus one. However, Manitoba Agriculture reported the frost didn’t result in any significant damage to crops.

The harvest of some field crops throughout much of the province had been close or on pace until rains caused delays. Throughout much of Manitoba 10 to 25 millimeters was received, with the southwest getting 40 to 45 mm.

Overall, the combining of winter wheat and fall rye has been completed, while field peas were close behind at 98 per cent.

Due slow development this year canola has lagged far behind pace with up to 26 percent of crop off of the fields, with many regions left waiting for drier conditions to begin the harvest. The three-year average is 63 per cent complete.

The spring wheat harvest was at 67 percent complete, behind the three-year average of 81 percent.

Barley and oats were close to the average, being 77 and 71 percent complete respectively.

There has been little harvesting of soybeans, sunflowers and corn as the crops were either not ready or wet conditions kept farmers off of their fields.