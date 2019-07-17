Ground bison recall issued

Ground bison products are the subjects of a cross-border food recall due to risk of E. coli contamination.

No Canadians have reported illness as a result of eating the products, said the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, but more than 20 people in the United States have become ill in connection with eating the meat.

Northfork Bison Distributions, based in Quebec, is voluntarily recalling various bison products produced between Feb. 22 and April 30. The products were distributed nationally and in parts of the United States.

They include ground bison meat from brands including Natural Frontier Foods, Sensations, La Terre des Bisons and Northfork Canadian Bison Ranch, as well as bison burgers of the Northfork brand.

The CFIA said in a July 16 news release that it is investigating.

Those who have purchased the recalled products should discard them or return them to place of purchase.

Symptoms from eating E. coli-contaminated food include nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Severe cases can lead to kidney damage and death.