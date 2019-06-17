KFC ties brand to Canadian quality standards

The Colonel meets the farmer today, in a deal that will see “Raised by a Canadian Farmer” printed on KFC products.

Chicken Farmers of Canada introduced the phrase in 2013 in efforts to indicate the origin and standards for care, quality and freshness in the chicken they produce.

In a news release, KFC Canada said its new partnership with CFC “demonstrates the commitment of restaurants and grocery retailers who source chicken raised to the highest standards of quality and care by Canadian farmers, of which 100 percent of KFC Canada’s system supports.”

The “raised by a Canadian farmer” phrase stands for exacting standards in animal care, food safety and sustainability, said the release.

“Featuring the Chicken Farmers of Canada Raised by a Canadian Farmer seal on our products demonstrates and reinforces not only our support for Canadian chicken farmers, but our commitment to serving chicken raised with industry-leading animal welfare, food safety and sustainability practices,” said KFC Canada president Nivera Wallani.

Benoit Fontaine, chair of the CFC, said the deal demonstrates that Canadian producers deliver on consumer expectations.