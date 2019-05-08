New publisher no stranger to ag

Rod Delahey is the new publisher of The Western Producer and vice-president of strategic planning at Glacier FarmMedia.

The entire focus of my working career has been about serving farmers, first as a sales representative in west-central Saskatchewan and then in my agri-marketing career in advertising. While working in the advertising business, my purpose was to help farmers adopt technology to help them grow their bottom lines and feed the world. So, when the opportunity came up to lead the team at the Producer, I took it on.

Why? I believe it’s imperative that farmers have an unbiased, credible source of information in order to make business decisions. I also believed, and believe, that The Western Producer is the best source for farmers to get their weekly news and production information. We have an incredible group of professionals here that produce a world quality ag paper every week for the benefit of farmers and the ag industry.

I have a confession to make — I’m a city kid. However, I fell in love with ag on my grandfather de la Hey’s farm when I was a kid. And with my mom, Liz, working at The Western Producer and my dad, Art, having a long career at Federated Co-operatives Ltd., I fell into agriculture naturally.

Through working closely with farmers as a sales rep or talking to them about one of my former advertising agency’s clients’ innovative products, I learned a lot about them. And I will carry these learnings with me as I lead the Producer team forward. I plan to spend even more time interacting with farmers and the ag industry to gain insight on how the Producer can serve them both even better. If you see an opportunity for us to do so, please get in contact.

I wish you all the best in seeding and the coming growing season.

Contact rod.delahey@producer.com