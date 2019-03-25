Monthly Canadian canola crush well below average

Winnipeg (MarketsFarm) – Canada’s monthly canola crush hit its lowest level in one-and-a-half years in February, according to the latest crushing data from Statistics Canada.

The agency reported that 635,526 tonnes of canola were crushed in February 2019. That was down by nearly 200,000 tonnes from the January level and compares with the monthly average over the past year of about 780,000 tonnes.

While the monthly crush was down, the 5.360 million tonnes of canola crushed during the August to February period was still slightly ahead of the year-ago crush pace that saw 5.314 million tonnes processed during the first seven months of the marketing year.

Canadian oilseed processors crushed 172,679 tonnes of soybeans in February, according to the Statistics Canada report. That was down by about 4,000 tonnes from the previous month, but in line with average over the past year.

Canada has crushed 1.255 million tonnes of soybeans during the 2018/19 crop-year-to-date, which compares with 1.093 million at the same point the previous year.