Salad mixes recalled

A kale salad mix is the subject of a food recall due to potential contamination with listeria.

The Eat Smart brand of Salad Shake Ups- Sweet Kale, in the 156 gram package, was distributed nationally and is being recalled. Affected packages have best before dates of Dec. 3.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said Dec. 4 that no one has become ill from eating the salad, but due to test results, it is conducting an investigation.

Anyone who has purchased the product should throw it out or return it to place of purchase.

“Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick,” the CFIA said in a news release.