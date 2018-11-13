Farmfair results, images

The following are the final set of results from Farmfair International, which was held in Edmonton Nov. 7-11.

Images shot by WP reporters attending Farmfair can be found below.

Supreme bull: Miller Wilson Angus, Bashaw, Alta. and Glen Gabel, Saskatchewan

Supreme female: Greenwood Livestock, Lloydminster, Sask.

Black Angus

Grand champion bull: Miller Wilson Angus, Bashaw

Reserve bull: MJT Cattle Co., Edgerton, Alta.

Grand champion female: Merit Cattle Co., Radville, Sask.



Greenwood Limousin wins supreme female. Here is Jayden Payne and his reaction. #Farmfair #westcdnag pic.twitter.com/txOESY8Ka8 — Jeremy Simes (@JeremySimes) November 11, 2018

Thomas Wildman and Towaw Cattle Co., SangudoPoplar Meadows Angus, Houston, B.C.

Red Angus

Grand champion bull: Shiloh Cattle Co, Craigmyle, Alta.

Reserve bull: Ter-Ron Farms, Forestburg, Alta.

Grand champion female: Ter-Ron Farms

Reserve female: Cinder Angus, Barrhead, Alta.

Premier breeder and exhibitor: Ter-Ron Farms

Charolais

Grand champion bull: KAY-R Land and Cattle, Waskatenau, Alta.



Farmfair international Supreme champion female goes to Greenwood Livestock with a Limousin pair. Second win in a row for this Lloydminster family pic.twitter.com/KYiFhOYvyx — Barbara Duckworth (@Duckworthbj) November 11, 2018

Serhienko Cattle, Maymont, Sask.Prairie Cove Charolais, BashawDaines Cattle & O’Neill Livestock, Red Deer County, Alta.McLeod Charolais, Cochrane, Alta.

Hereford

Grand champion bull: Flewelling Cattle Co., Bowden

Reserve bull: Nelson Hirsche Purebreds, Del Bonita, Alta.

Grand champion female: Flewelling Cattle Co.

Reserve female: Carlram Ranching, Cut Knife, Sask.

Premier breeder and exhibitor: Flewelling Cattle Co.

Gelbvieh

Grand champion bull: BNH Livestock, Red Deer County, Alta.

Reserve bull: Davidson Gelbvieh, Ponteix, Sask.



Limousin

Davidson GelbviehSevertson Land and Cattle, InnisfailDavidson Gelbvieh

Grand champion bull: Payne Livestock, Lloydminster, Sask.

Reserve bull: Greenwood Livestock, Lloydminster, Sask.

Grand champion female: Greenwood Livestock

Reserve female: Payne Livestock

Premier breeder and exhibitor: Payne Livestock