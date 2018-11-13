Farmfair results, images

Jaxon and Jayden Payne hug after Greenwood Livestock wins the supreme female for its Limousin at Farmfair International in Edmonton. | Jeremy Simes photo

The following are the final set of results from Farmfair International, which was held in Edmonton Nov. 7-11.

Images shot by WP reporters attending Farmfair can be found below.

Supreme bull: Miller Wilson Angus, Bashaw, Alta. and Glen Gabel, Saskatchewan
Supreme female: Greenwood Livestock, Lloydminster, Sask.

Black Angus

Grand champion bull: Miller Wilson Angus, Bashaw
Reserve bull: MJT Cattle Co., Edgerton, Alta.
Grand champion female: Merit Cattle Co., Radville, Sask.

Reserve female: Thomas Wildman and Towaw Cattle Co., Sangudo
Premier breeder and exhibitor: Poplar Meadows Angus, Houston, B.C.

Red Angus

Grand champion bull: Shiloh Cattle Co, Craigmyle, Alta.
Reserve bull: Ter-Ron Farms, Forestburg, Alta.
Grand champion female: Ter-Ron Farms
Reserve female: Cinder Angus, Barrhead, Alta.
Premier breeder and exhibitor: Ter-Ron Farms

Charolais

Grand champion bull: KAY-R Land and Cattle, Waskatenau, Alta.

Reserve bull: Serhienko Cattle, Maymont, Sask.
Grand champion female: Prairie Cove Charolais, Bashaw
Reserve female: Daines Cattle & O’Neill Livestock, Red Deer County, Alta.
Premier breeder and exhibitor: McLeod Charolais, Cochrane, Alta.

Hereford

Grand champion bull: Flewelling Cattle Co., Bowden
Reserve bull: Nelson Hirsche Purebreds, Del Bonita, Alta.
Grand champion female: Flewelling Cattle Co.
Reserve female: Carlram Ranching, Cut Knife, Sask.
Premier breeder and exhibitor: Flewelling Cattle Co.

Gelbvieh

Grand champion bull: BNH Livestock, Red Deer County, Alta.
Reserve bull: Davidson Gelbvieh, Ponteix, Sask.

Grand champion female: Davidson Gelbvieh
Reserve female: Severtson Land and Cattle, Innisfail
Premier breeder and exhibitor: Davidson Gelbvieh

Limousin

Grand champion bull: Payne Livestock, Lloydminster, Sask.
Reserve bull: Greenwood Livestock, Lloydminster, Sask.
Grand champion female: Greenwood Livestock
Reserve female: Payne Livestock
Premier breeder and exhibitor: Payne Livestock

