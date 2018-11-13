Farmfair results, images

The following are the final set of results from Farmfair International, which was held in Edmonton Nov. 7-11.
Images shot by WP reporters attending Farmfair can be found below.
Supreme bull: Miller Wilson Angus, Bashaw, Alta. and Glen Gabel, Saskatchewan
Supreme female: Greenwood Livestock, Lloydminster, Sask.
Black Angus
Grand champion bull: Miller Wilson Angus, Bashaw
Reserve bull: MJT Cattle Co., Edgerton, Alta.
Grand champion female: Merit Cattle Co., Radville, Sask.
Premier breeder and exhibitor: Poplar Meadows Angus, Houston, B.C.
Greenwood Limousin wins supreme female. Here is Jayden Payne and his reaction. #Farmfair #westcdnag pic.twitter.com/txOESY8Ka8
— Jeremy Simes (@JeremySimes) November 11, 2018
Red Angus
Grand champion bull: Shiloh Cattle Co, Craigmyle, Alta.
Reserve bull: Ter-Ron Farms, Forestburg, Alta.
Grand champion female: Ter-Ron Farms
Reserve female: Cinder Angus, Barrhead, Alta.
Premier breeder and exhibitor: Ter-Ron Farms
Charolais
Grand champion bull: KAY-R Land and Cattle, Waskatenau, Alta.
Grand champion female: Prairie Cove Charolais, Bashaw
Reserve female: Daines Cattle & O’Neill Livestock, Red Deer County, Alta.
Premier breeder and exhibitor: McLeod Charolais, Cochrane, Alta.
Farmfair international Supreme champion female goes to Greenwood Livestock with a Limousin pair. Second win in a row for this Lloydminster family pic.twitter.com/KYiFhOYvyx
— Barbara Duckworth (@Duckworthbj) November 11, 2018
Hereford
Grand champion bull: Flewelling Cattle Co., Bowden
Reserve bull: Nelson Hirsche Purebreds, Del Bonita, Alta.
Grand champion female: Flewelling Cattle Co.
Reserve female: Carlram Ranching, Cut Knife, Sask.
Premier breeder and exhibitor: Flewelling Cattle Co.
Gelbvieh
Grand champion bull: BNH Livestock, Red Deer County, Alta.
Reserve bull: Davidson Gelbvieh, Ponteix, Sask.
Reserve female: Severtson Land and Cattle, Innisfail
Premier breeder and exhibitor: Davidson Gelbvieh
Limousin
Grand champion bull: Payne Livestock, Lloydminster, Sask.
Reserve bull: Greenwood Livestock, Lloydminster, Sask.
Grand champion female: Greenwood Livestock
Reserve female: Payne Livestock
Premier breeder and exhibitor: Payne Livestock
Comments