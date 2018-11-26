Alta., Sask., split supreme winners

REGINA — Every year, cattle producers are able to honour their peers at Canadian Western Agribition.

The RBC Beef Supreme is the grand finale of the show that ran from Nov. 19-24 and recognizes the first among equals in the purebred cattle business. After 20 years the competition welcomes entrants from 17 shows in North America and this year there were more than 100 cattle standing in the ring representing bulls, cows and their calves.

Multiple award winners Miller Wilson Angus of Bashaw, Alta., showed the supreme bull and the top female came from first time winners were Blairs.Ag of Lanigan, Sask.

The show was founded to keep interest high in the week-long event held annually in Regina and to recognize high quality breeding cattle.

“It may be the best beef show on the continent,” said Bruce Holmquist, one of the founding directors of the supreme show and current Agribition president.

Agribition 2018. Supreme female awarded to https://t.co/Ichca2KtuN, Lanigan Sask. and partners pic.twitter.com/XKKlmInTtG — Barbara Duckworth (@Duckworthbj) November 25, 2018

“We wanted Agribition to remain a place where a handshake still means something,” he told the crowd of about 1,000 and another 600 watching online.

Lee and Dawn Wilson won the first supreme in 1999 with a female. This year their black Angus bull named DMM International 54D sired by SAV International 2020 and out of a Miller Wilson cow was recognized at Agribition and at Edmonton’s Farmfair International. Owned in partnership with Glen Gabel of Regina, the bull and its mother were supreme champions two years ago.

“This was kind of a dream come true. I found the bull calf two years ago and got some great partners and friends and it has all turned into a great relationship,” said Gabel, who owns a small herd of Angus cows.

“I am really excited about this bull. He has got all the attributes you can get and he is siring some really good babies. He is a producer as well as a champion,” he said.

The bull is drawing attention on an international scale and has championship calves on the ground. His next career move is to move to Saskatchewan.

“He has done all he needs to do,” said Dawn Wilson.

“It is the best in the world for us. The competition here is as strong as anywhere so to win an interbreed thing with this kind of cattle is beyond what we could imagine for him,” she said.

The supreme black Angus female has national and international connections.

Named PM Echo 8’16, this female was bred by Tanya Belsham of Houston, B.C., and was purchased as a calf by Blairs.Ag of Lanigan, Sask., at the Power and Perfection sale at Agribition. Other partners include Carlos Ojea, Don Romeo and Roque Perez of Argentina. This female was reserve grand champion Angus female at Agribition last year.

Born in 2016, her calf, Blair’s Echo 270F sold for $19,000 at this year’s Power and Perfection sale held Nov. 23. A right to flush the cow sold for $20,000 to Six Mile Angus of Fir Mountain, Sask.

The owners have great plans for this female and were gratified to receive accolades so early in this female’s career.

“This is the biggest event in the country and arguably on the continent. It is pretty overwhelming to be successful and be the Royal Bank supreme champion female,” said Kevin Blair.

The cow’s pedigree reads like a Who’s Who of the Angus world. Her sire is Bar E-L Natural Law 52Y.

“Bar EL Natural Law has become a household name in terms of making females that are flat-out successful in all aspects of the beef industry. We are proud to have a couple of very successful Natural Law daughters in our program,” he said.

After this show the cow moves to Lanigan with the rest of the Blair herd where she will enter a flushing program after her calf is born in the spring.

“She won’t get special treatment when she gets home,” said Blair.

The top 10 females were:

• Riverstone Georgina 9C (Black Angus) Compass Ranch, Cochrane, Alta.

• Loretta 5511 of Tripp (Black Angus) Michelson Land and Cattle of Ituna, Sask., and Wheatland Cattle Co. of Bienfait, Sask.

• Towaw Duchess 412D (Black Angus) Thomas Wildman and Towaw Cattle Co. of Sangudo, Alta.

• IRCC Darlin’ 613D (Simmental) Indian River Cattle Co. of Indian River, Ont., Erixon Simmentals of Clavet, Sask., and Mader Ranches of Carstairs, Alta.

• Wheatland Lady 3111A (Simmental) 24 Michelson Land and Cattle and Wheatland Cattle Co.

• Merit Flora 6078D (Black Angus) Merit Cattle Co. of Radville, Sask., and Carson Liebreich of Radville.

• PM Echo 8’16 (Black Angus) Blairs.Ag of Lanigan, Sask., Carlos Ojea, Don Romeo and Roque Perez of Argentina.

• RVP 106A Cameo Girl 45C (Polled Hereford) Glenlees Farm of Arcola, Sask.

• Greenwood Pld Ally 702A (Limousin) Greenwood Limousin and Angus of Lloydminster, Sask.

• Boss Lake Ms. Elle 638D (Simmental) Boss Lake Genetics of Parkland County, Alta.

The top 10 bulls were:

• Sharadon Double Vision 1D (Charolais) KAY-R Land and Cattle Ltd. of Waskatenau, Alta., Elder Charolais of Coronach, Sask., Sharodon Charolais of Omemee, Ontario. Thomas Ranches of Harrold, South Dakota, Polzin Cattle of Darwin, Minnesota.

• TCCO Big Spender 659D (Simmental) Tableland Cattle of Estevan, Sask. and R Plus Simmentals of Estevan.

• WAGR Driver 1D (Simmental) Halls Cattle Co. of Craven, Sask.

• Hi Calibre 7197E (Black Angus) Premier Livestock of Milverton, Ont., Dudgeon Cattle Co. of Dobbinton, Ont., Hasson Livestock of Ariss, Ont., Main Stream Genetics of Watrous Sask.

• MVY Caous 64D (Charolais) Rollin Acres Charolais of Mulmur, Ont., Dudgeon-Snoblelen Land and Cattle, Ripley, Ont.

• DMM International 54D (Black Angus )Miller Wilson Angus of Bashaw, Alta. and Glen Gabel of Regina.

• Red DKF Racer 8E (Red Angus) Shiloh Cattle Co. of Craigmyle, Alta., and DKF Angus of Gladmar, Sask.

• MLL 10Y Rocky ET 225D (Polled Hereford) MJT Cattle Company of Edgerton, Alta.

• RPY Paynes Dillinger 43D (Limousin) Payne Livestock of Lloydminster, Sask., Lavalla Limousin from Australia and McAlpin Livestock of Australia.

• Swan Lake Red Circuit 28D (Simmental) Swan Lake Farms Ltd. of Stoughton, Sask.

