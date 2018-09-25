Manitoba harvest stalled

Winnipeg – Cool and wet conditions stalled harvest progress across Manitoba during the week ended Sep. 24, according to the latest report from Manitoba Agriculture.

Overall harvest progress across the province was pegged at 73 percent complete by the government agency, which was up by only two percentage points from the previous week.

Snowfall hit parts of the province on Saturday, Sep. 25, but has since melted.

On a crop-by-crop basis, canola was 85 percent harvested, which was unchanged from the previous week. Spring wheat, barley and oats were all 95 percent done.

Soybeans were only 30 per ent harvested, while less than five per cent of the corn crop was off the fields.

Forages and pastures benefited from the precipitation, but cool temperatures have slowed re-growth.