Scattered showers welcomed in Saskatchewan, but more needed

Winnipeg (CNS Canada) – Scattered showers alleviated dryness concerns across much of Saskatchewan during the week ended July 2, but more moisture will be needed as crops develop, according to the latest crop report from Saskatchewan Agriculture, released July 5.

The majority of crops in the province were in good condition and at their normal stages of development for this time of year, according to the report. Twenty percent of the spring cereals are in the heading stage, while 45 percent of the canola and mustard and 44 percent of the pulse crops are flowering.

Rainfall during the week ranged from trace amounts to 53 mm. Overall, topsoil moisture conditions worsened slightly, due to the warmer temperatures and lack of moisture. Provincially, topsoil moisture conditions on cropland were rated as four percent surplus, 62 percent adequate, 29 percent short and five percent very short. Hay land and pasture topsoil moisture was rated as three percent surplus, 52 percent adequate, 32 percent short and 13 percent very short. Topsoil moisture remains in very short supply in many southwestern areas.

Haying continued during the reporting period, although there were delays due to rain and high humidity. Livestock producers have 14 percent of the crop cut and 10 per cent baled or put into silage. Hay quality was rated as seven per cent excellent, 50 percent good, 37 percent fair and six percent poor.

Hay yields so far were reported to be much lower than average and many pastures are expected to have significantly reduced carrying capacity heading into the summer. Pasture conditions were rated as six per cent excellent, 44 percent good, 34 percent fair, 13 percent poor and three per cent very poor.

Producers were wrapping up in-crop herbicide applications in most areas and applying fungicides when warranted. The majority of crop damage this during the week was due to localized flooding, lack of moisture, strong winds and hail. Some crops were suffering from diseases such as root rot due to excess moisture.