Rain needed for Manitoba crops and seeding

Winnipeg (CNS Canada) – While seeding is over halfway complete in Manitoba, rain is desperately needed, according to the weekly crop report from Manitoba Agriculture, released May 14.

Provincially seeding is approximately 55 per cent complete. Some cereal crops, peas and early seeded canola have started to emerge.

No significant precipitation was reported during the week. Soils across the majority of the province are dry and rain is needed to help with crop germination and emergence.

A cold spell was reported across the province with temperatures dipping below 0 C. Minimal crop damage was reported due to the cold temperatures.

Regrowth of winter cereals, pastures and hayfields continues to be slow due to the dry conditions.

In the southwest, seeding is 30 to 50 percent complete. No significant moisture was reported in the area, however as the dry conditions continue most areas have reported seeding into good soil moisture.

Throughout the northwest region seeding has progressed. In the Swan River area approximately 50 percent of the spring wheat crop has been seeded, while in the Roblin area spring wheat seeding is finished. Canola seeding is also well underway and estimated to be at 25 to 30 percent complete.

In the central region, some producers have already completed seeding; overall progress is estimated to be at 70 to 80 percent complete. Seeding is most advanced in the eastern and southern parts of the region.

Seeding progress is estimated to be 70 percent complete in the eastern region, with expectations it should wrap up in the next week. Rain is needed though, producers are reporting it is harder to find soil moisture at proper seeding depths.

Seeding progress is at various stages across the Interlake region. In the south Interlake the majority of the crop has been seeded with most producers expected to finish soon. In the central area, seeding is 80 percent complete. The northwest area ranges from 30 percent complete, to up to 50 to 60 per cent complete in the Arborg area.

Link to full precipitation map – PDF format.