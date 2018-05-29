Rain helping Manitoba crops but more still needed

Winnipeg – Most of Manitoba received rain which has helped with crop growth but more is still needed, according to the weekly crop report from Manitoba Agriculture, released May 28.

Amounts of precipitation varied across the province, with additional moisture still needed in many areas. The recent rains combined with warm temperatures have resulted in rapid germination, emergence and crop growth.

Provincially seeding is nearly complete, with 94 percent of the crop in the ground.

In the central region storms were reported in the Snowflake and Holland areas. Hail fell but no major crop damage was reported. Hail was also reported around Laurier and Swan River in the northwest region, there were no reports of significant damage though.

The Interlake region also reported storms over the week. Northeast of Stonewall severe weather was reported Friday night. Severe wind damage to bins, trees and property in the Petersfield and Clandeboye areas was reported.

The southwest region has received rain but in the far southwest precipitation is needed. In the eastern region rain was reported but producers have said they still need to see additional moisture. Due to how dry it has been soil surfaces are drying out quickly.

Herbicide applications are underway across the province and are expected to become the main priority during the next week. Flea beetle activity has been reported across the province, with control measures necessary in some fields.